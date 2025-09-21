Sunday, September 21, 2025

Nur to fly to Singapore for advanced treatment

The party and his family have sought prayers from the people of the country for his recovery

Nurul Haque Nur, president of Gono Odhikar Parishad at the hospital. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 21 Sep 2025, 04:54 PM

Nurul Haque Nur, president of Gono Odhikar Parishad, is going to Singapore for advanced medical treatment.

The matter was confirmed on Sunday by the party’s Office Secretary Shakil Uzzaman, reported Bangla Tribune.

He said Nurul Haque Nur will leave for Singapore on Monday, accompanied by Dr Sajjad Hossain. The party and his family have sought prayers from the people of the country for his recovery.

On August 29, a clash broke out in Bijoynagar, Dhaka, between leaders and activists of the Jatiya Party (JaPa) and Gono Odhikar Parishad. Law enforcement intervened with baton charges to bring the situation under control. At least fifty activists, including Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur and General Secretary Rashed Khan, were injured.

Nur, critically injured, was first taken to Islami Bank Central Hospital in Kakrail. Later, on doctors’ advice, he was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 11pm that night.

On September 2, when Nur’s wife, Maria Akter, along with leaders of Gono Odhikar Parishad, met the chief adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna, the head of government informed them of the decision to send him abroad for treatment.

In a press release, Gono Odhikar Parishad thanked the government for taking the initiative to send Nur abroad. At the same time, it expressed concern that no visible punitive action had been taken against those involved in the attack even after 24 days.

BNP leads in Dhaka-20 amid rising multi-party competition ahead of polls

