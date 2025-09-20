Manna: Awami League could return if PR system allowed in polls

Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna on Saturday warned that Awami League could make a comeback in the upcoming national election if a Proportional Representation (PR) system is used.

“Under the current context, PR-based elections are not realistic. If the national election is held under the system, the Awami League could return through the Jatiya Party,” said Manna, a former Ducsu vice-president.

He was speaking at a shadow parliament on “Impact of Student Union Elections on Upcoming National Elections,” organized by Debate for Democracy at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC).

Jatiya Party is no longer the tail but the head in Awami League’s strategy, he said.

Manna said the February elections are expected to proceed despite ongoing concerns.

He cautioned that political developments over the next five months could bring unforeseen changes.

He said while student union elections may influence national politics to some extent their outcomes are unlikely to change the overall results of the upcoming polls.

He pointed to a “silver line” of consensus emerging from the July Charter and expressed hope for its implementation.

Commenting on smaller parties, Manna said their unification ahead of the elections is a positive development and Nagorik Oikya would support such initiatives alongside Gono Odhikar Parishad.

He opposed inclusion of unregistered party’s members in the chief adviser’s UN delegation.