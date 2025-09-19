Seven political parties protests for PR system, July Charter in Dhaka

Seven political parties, including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, staged protests across Dhaka on Thursday (September 18), demanding the introduction of the Proportional Representation (PR) system in upcoming national elections and full implementation of the July Charter.

From Baitul Mukarram to Bijoynagar, and from the National Press Club to Paltan intersection, the streets echoed with the same slogan: “The July Charter must be implemented, people’s right to vote must be ensured.”

The rallies, held from noon until evening, featured speeches by top party leaders, followed by processions through various city streets. Alongside Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Khelafat Majlis, Nezame Islam Party, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan, and Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (Jagpa) joined the demonstrations.

“No more elections under the existing framework”

Speaking at Jamaat’s rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram around 4:30 pm, Secretary General Prof. Mia Golam Porwar said: “The July Charter must be given legal recognition and made the basis of elections. If elections are held without a referendum, it will only create another Hasina. The people will not accept this.”

He added that “one party is deliberately creating obstacles and going against the people’s expectations.”

Jamaat’s Assistant Secretary General Maulana Rafiqul Islam Khan said: “The current government is not officially a party-based government, but it is acting in favor of one party. People will not accept this. It will be resisted just like fascism. Reforms were expected but never happened. The July Charter must be implemented. Those creating obstacles must be identified. An election environment must be created. Even now, there is no level playing field. Law and order has not improved.”

Another Jamaat leader, AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad, added: “Our party wants a fair election. But the reforms that were promised have not taken place. Therefore, elections must be held under the PR system based on the July Charter. A level playing field must be ensured. Without giving the July Charter a legal basis, there is no basis for reforms. If effective steps are not taken, the people will remain on the streets until the demands are met.”

Earlier, after the Zuhr prayer, Islami Andolan Bangladesh held a rally at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram. Its Senior Nayeb-e-Ameer, Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim, said: “The people of this country want the PR system, and surveys have proven it. If BNP truly trusts the people, then what objection can they have? Let them win single-handedly if they can.”

Rallies and processions were also held by Mamunul Haque-led Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis and Khelafat Majlis at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram mosque; by Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan, and Bangladesh Nezame Islam Party in front of the National Press Club; and by a faction of Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (Jagpa) in front of the Bijoynagar water tank.

The parties’ demands included: full implementation of the July Charter, holding national elections based on it, introducing the PR system in both parliamentary chambers, ensuring a level playing field for fair elections, accountability for past government repression, mass killings, and corruption, and banning activities of the Jatiya Party and the 14-party alliance.