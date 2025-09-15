Monday, September 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Industrial owners' delegation meets Jamaat ameer

Industrial owners urged political parties to maintain stability in industrial areas and extend cooperation

Industrial owners meet Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman to discuss industry and Labour Act 2025 on Sunday. Photo : BSS
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 02:18 PM

A delegation of industrial owners of the country paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman on Sunday.

The meeting took place at a temporary office in Bashundhara.

Discussions focused on the prospects of Bangladesh's industrial trade, new investments, business environment, and contemporary challenges — particularly the Labour Act 2025.

The industrial owners urged all political parties to maintain stability in industrial areas across the country and extend overall cooperation.

In response, the Jamaat ameer stressed the need to strengthen labourer-owner relations to safeguard the country’s industries and keep the economy stable.

He also expressed gratitude to the industrial owners for inquiring about his health.

 

Topics:

Jamaat-e-IslamDoctor Shafiqur Rahman
Read More

Jamaat leaders meet UK high commissioner Sarah Cooke

Taher: Jamaat ameer recovering well after surgery

Tarique Rahman enquires about Jamaat chief's health condition

Jamaat ameer undergoes successful bypass surgery

Dr Shafiqur: Jamaat will not accept a rigged election

Jamaat leaders visit burn institute led by party chief

Latest News

Death penalty for two in 2013 rape, murder of teen girl

Rucsu election campaign begins Monday

Traffic disrupted as Titumir College students stage protest in Mohakhali

Sakhawat urges global buyer brands to ensure fair prices of Bangladesh products

Myanmar junta says no voting in dozens of constituencies

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x