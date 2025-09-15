Industrial owners' delegation meets Jamaat ameer

A delegation of industrial owners of the country paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman on Sunday.

The meeting took place at a temporary office in Bashundhara.

Discussions focused on the prospects of Bangladesh's industrial trade, new investments, business environment, and contemporary challenges — particularly the Labour Act 2025.

The industrial owners urged all political parties to maintain stability in industrial areas across the country and extend overall cooperation.

In response, the Jamaat ameer stressed the need to strengthen labourer-owner relations to safeguard the country’s industries and keep the economy stable.

He also expressed gratitude to the industrial owners for inquiring about his health.