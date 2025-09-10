Jamaat leaders meet UK high commissioner Sarah Cooke

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman and senior party leaders on Wednesday met British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke to discuss issues of mutual interest, including the upcoming national election.

According to the High Commission, the meeting was part of a “series of meetings” with political parties in Bangladesh. Discussions covered the UK’s partnership with Bangladesh and the party’s preparations for the election.

