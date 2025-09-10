Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Jamaat leaders meet UK high commissioner Sarah Cooke

They discussed the UK’s partnership with Bangladesh

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman and senior party leaders met British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke on Wednesday. September 10, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 06:21 PM

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman and senior party leaders on Wednesday met British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke to discuss issues of mutual interest, including the upcoming national election.

According to the High Commission, the meeting was part of a “series of meetings” with political parties in Bangladesh. Discussions covered the UK’s partnership with Bangladesh and the party’s preparations for the election.

Topics:

Jamaat-e-IslamDoctor Shafiqur RahmanSarah Cooke
