Monday, September 08, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Kader Siddique: Hasina’s fall not same as Bangabandhu’s or Liberation War’s

Referring to an attack on his house, Siddique said such incidents prove that no one in the country is safe

Bangabir Kader Siddique, founder president of the Krishak Sramik Janata League, speaks to journalists in front of his residence in Tangail town on Monday afternoon, September 8, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 Sep 2025, 05:47 PM

Bangabir Kader Siddique, founder president of the Krishak Sramik Janata League, said on Monday that those who forced Sheikh Hasina from power should realise that her fall is not the same as the fall of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Liberation War, or the country’s independence.

Speaking to journalists in front of his residence in Tangail town in the afternoon, Siddique said, “In politics, we will do whatever is necessary. Our main task is to revive the nation’s memories and establish the rule of law. The Awami League under Sheikh Hasina, which has been branded as autocratic, cannot continue in that way anymore. People must have security and dignity.”

Referring to the recent attack on his house, he added, “If my house can be attacked, then everyone’s house in this country can be attacked. No one is safe. If this were Pakistan, I would have been hanged under the law for breaking it apart. I would not have objected then, nor do I now. That is why I say there is no law and order in this country. Look at how many policemen have come now. But when my house was destroyed, not a single policeman was present. This is how our administration functions. If destroying my house serves as punishment for the country, I accept that.”

Siddique also warned that those who succeeded in the 2024 movement risk failure if they cannot deliver now. “If they fail in this way, then in the future, when another autocrat emerges, the common people will not come forward to resist. They should have succeeded, because success would have allowed them to achieve something good,” he said.

Commenting on the imposition of Section 144 on a freedom fighters’ programme in Basail, he said, “In the very country created by freedom fighters, their meetings are being obstructed, and all shops are being forced to close. If I am stopped by law, I will accept it. But I do not accept unlawful obstruction.”

Topics:

Sheikh HasinaLiberation WarKader Siddique
