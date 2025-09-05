Saturday, September 06, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Rizvi: Awami League was born in laboratory of Indian intelligence agency

'We did not flee the country despite enforced disappearances, killing, attack and cases filed against us,' says Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaks at a discussion marking the party’s 47th founding anniversary in Bogra, where he accuses the Awami League of being “pro-Indian” and praises Tarique Rahman’s role in the July uprising on Friday, September 5, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 05 Sep 2025, 10:42 PM

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday alleged that the Awami League was “born in the laboratory of the Indian intelligence agency” and accused the party of proving itself to be a pro-Indian party.

He made the comments while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion marking the 47th founding anniversary of BNP in Bogra on Friday afternoon.

“Hasina said we (BNP) are a pro-Pakistani party but we are a pro-Bangladeshi party. We did not flee the country despite enforced disappearances, killing, attack and cases filed against us while the absconding Awami League proved that they are a pro-Indian party”, he said.

“Actually, Awami League was born in the laboratory of the Indian intelligence agency,” he added. 

Regarding the student people's mass uprising in July, he said BNP leader Tarique Rahman had a major contribution to the movement as he (Tarique Rahman) made the whole nation united through technology and as a result, the autocratic Hasina was ousted.

Talking about the Ducsu election, Rizvi accused the GS candidate of the Chhatra Shibir panel of being a leader of the Chhatra League.

The VP candidate was also related to the Chhatra League, according to Fahmida, who was a victim of bullying and various threats due to this, he added. 

These were once involved in Chhatra League’s politics and committed attacks on the democratic movement and now they have become the leader of Chhatra Shibir, he said.

Topics:

Awami LeagueBNPRuhul Kabir Rizvi
Read More

Rizvi: Breaking graves, burning bodies not teachings of Prophet     

Rizvi: People in administration working to implement Hasina’s plan

Amir Khasru: Differences over reforms should be left to elected govt

EC: Awami League cannot join polls if ban on its activities not lifted

Rizvi: Chhatra Dal will win Ducsu polls, if fair

Amir Khasru: Bangladesh sliding as democracy delayed after uprising

Latest News

RAB arrests two main accused in attack on Malibagh Shohagh counter

Awami League flash procession at Tejgaon: 7 put on remand, one sent to jail

Chhatra Dal seeks temporary ban on DU Facebook pages ahead of Ducsu polls

Hasina accused of ordering assassination attempt on Bobby Hajjaj

OC dies, wife Injured as bus hits them in Gazipur

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x