Rizvi: Awami League was born in laboratory of Indian intelligence agency

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday alleged that the Awami League was “born in the laboratory of the Indian intelligence agency” and accused the party of proving itself to be a pro-Indian party.

He made the comments while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion marking the 47th founding anniversary of BNP in Bogra on Friday afternoon.

“Hasina said we (BNP) are a pro-Pakistani party but we are a pro-Bangladeshi party. We did not flee the country despite enforced disappearances, killing, attack and cases filed against us while the absconding Awami League proved that they are a pro-Indian party”, he said.

“Actually, Awami League was born in the laboratory of the Indian intelligence agency,” he added.

Regarding the student people's mass uprising in July, he said BNP leader Tarique Rahman had a major contribution to the movement as he (Tarique Rahman) made the whole nation united through technology and as a result, the autocratic Hasina was ousted.

Talking about the Ducsu election, Rizvi accused the GS candidate of the Chhatra Shibir panel of being a leader of the Chhatra League.

The VP candidate was also related to the Chhatra League, according to Fahmida, who was a victim of bullying and various threats due to this, he added.

These were once involved in Chhatra League’s politics and committed attacks on the democratic movement and now they have become the leader of Chhatra Shibir, he said.