Attack on Nur: 48-hour ultimatum to form judicial probe committee

The anti-fascist alliance reached a consensus on five points aimed at addressing the recent political crisis

Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan briefs reporters after an all-party meeting at the party’s Purana Paltan office, announcing a 48-hour ultimatum to form a judicial inquiry committee into the attack on Nurul Haque Nur on Monday, September 1, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 10:23 PM

Anti-fascist political parties have given the government 48 hours to form a judicial probe committee into the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur, as part of a five-point consensus reached at an all-party meeting in Dhaka.

The meeting, held Monday at the Gono Odhikar Parishad’s political office in Purana Paltan, also demanded a ban on the ruling 14-party alliance from politics.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan said:

  • A judicial inquiry committee must be formed within 48 hours, as previously promised by the government but not yet constituted.
  • Those responsible for attacking and injuring Nur and his party activists must be arrested without delay.
  • The anti-fascist forces that united to topple the Awami League government must now strengthen their unity, as internal divisions had enabled the attack on Nur.
  • Justice must be ensured against the Awami League and its allies, including the Jatiya Party, within the 14-party alliance.
  • A solidarity rally will be held at the Shaheed Minar to protest the attack on Nur and Gono Odhikar Parishad activists.

“We have reached consensus on these five points. A point of unity has been created among us, and there is no alternative to this unity. If we remain united, there will be no obstacle in building a new Bangladesh,” Rashed said.

The meeting was attended by leaders of 22 political parties, including the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, NCP, AB Party, Islami Andolan, and others who took part in the July uprising.

Topics:

Nurul Haque NurGono Odhikar Parishad
