Attack on Nur: 48-hour ultimatum to form judicial probe committee

Anti-fascist political parties have given the government 48 hours to form a judicial probe committee into the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur, as part of a five-point consensus reached at an all-party meeting in Dhaka.
The meeting, held Monday at the Gono Odhikar Parishad’s political office in Purana Paltan, also demanded a ban on the ruling 14-party alliance from politics.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan said:
- A judicial inquiry committee must be formed within 48 hours, as previously promised by the government but not yet constituted.
- Those responsible for attacking and injuring Nur and his party activists must be arrested without delay.
- The anti-fascist forces that united to topple the Awami League government must now strengthen their unity, as internal divisions had enabled the attack on Nur.
- Justice must be ensured against the Awami League and its allies, including the Jatiya Party, within the 14-party alliance.
- A solidarity rally will be held at the Shaheed Minar to protest the attack on Nur and Gono Odhikar Parishad activists.
“We have reached consensus on these five points. A point of unity has been created among us, and there is no alternative to this unity. If we remain united, there will be no obstacle in building a new Bangladesh,” Rashed said.
The meeting was attended by leaders of 22 political parties, including the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, NCP, AB Party, Islami Andolan, and others who took part in the July uprising.