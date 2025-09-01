Attack on Nur: 48-hour ultimatum to form judicial probe committee

Anti-fascist political parties have given the government 48 hours to form a judicial probe committee into the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur, as part of a five-point consensus reached at an all-party meeting in Dhaka.

The meeting, held Monday at the Gono Odhikar Parishad’s political office in Purana Paltan, also demanded a ban on the ruling 14-party alliance from politics.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan said:

A judicial inquiry committee must be formed within 48 hours, as previously promised by the government but not yet constituted.

Those responsible for attacking and injuring Nur and his party activists must be arrested without delay.

The anti-fascist forces that united to topple the Awami League government must now strengthen their unity, as internal divisions had enabled the attack on Nur.

Justice must be ensured against the Awami League and its allies, including the Jatiya Party, within the 14-party alliance.

A solidarity rally will be held at the Shaheed Minar to protest the attack on Nur and Gono Odhikar Parishad activists.

“We have reached consensus on these five points. A point of unity has been created among us, and there is no alternative to this unity. If we remain united, there will be no obstacle in building a new Bangladesh,” Rashed said.

The meeting was attended by leaders of 22 political parties, including the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, NCP, AB Party, Islami Andolan, and others who took part in the July uprising.