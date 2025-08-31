NCP demands suspension of Jatiya Party activities

The NCP has called for the suspension of the Jatiya Party’s activities, citing concerns over its recent political conduct and alleged collusion with Awami League.

The NCP leaders said the Jatiya Party participated in the last three elections to validate them. Their posters also included the name of the Awami League-nominated candidate. There is no difference between the Awami League and the Jatiya Party.

On Sunday evening, after a meeting at the chief adviser’s residence in Jamuna, NCP Senior Joint Convenor Ariful Islam Adeeb told the journalists.

He said that even a year after the uprising, rehabilitation and security have not been ensured. The meeting demanded the assurance of security.

The NCP also demanded legal assistance for expatriates who participated in the uprising.

Regarding university student council elections, he said the NCP has called for effective measures to ensure the proper conduct of university student council elections.