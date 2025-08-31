Sunday, August 31, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

NCP demands suspension of Jatiya Party activities

There is no difference between the Awami League and the Jatiya Party, says NCP Senior Joint Convenor Ariful Islam Adeeb

NCP leader met with Chief Adviser Yunus. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 31 Aug 2025, 10:00 PM

The NCP has called for the suspension of the Jatiya Party’s activities, citing concerns over its recent political conduct and alleged collusion with Awami League.

The NCP leaders said the Jatiya Party participated in the last three elections to validate them. Their posters also included the name of the Awami League-nominated candidate. There is no difference between the Awami League and the Jatiya Party. 

On Sunday evening, after a meeting at the chief adviser’s residence in Jamuna, NCP Senior Joint Convenor Ariful Islam Adeeb told the journalists.

He said that even a year after the uprising, rehabilitation and security have not been ensured. The meeting demanded the assurance of security.

The NCP also demanded legal assistance for expatriates who participated in the uprising. 

Regarding university student council elections, he said the NCP has called for effective measures to ensure the proper conduct of university student council elections.

Topics:

Jatiya PartyNational Citizen Party
Read More

Prof Yunus to meet leaders of 3 political parties on Sunday afternoon

‘Nur’s recovery Jatiya Party’s top priority; GM Quader awaits situation’

Jatiya Party office set on fire at Bijoynagar

Jatiya Party office vandalized in Rajshahi, signboard set on fire

Several injured as Jatiya Party, Gono Odhikar activists clash at Bijoynagar

Tasnim Jara: People rejected old political system based on muscle power

Latest News

Questions raised over death of 11-year-old house help in Dhanmondi

BAU closes indefinitely amid student unrest

CA Yunus: Thinking alternative to election to be deeply dangerous

Mayor demands judicial inquiry into CU clash

Bangladesh eye series victory against Netherlands

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x