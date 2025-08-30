Attack on Nur: Rashed demands Jatiya Party ban, home adviser’s resignation

In response to the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur, the party’s General Secretary Rashed Khan on Saturday presented three demands to the government.

Speaking at a rally in front of the party’s central office in Bijoynagar, Dhaka, ahead of a procession, Rashed Khan called for:

The formation of a government investigation committee by the end of the day,

The resignation of the home adviser, and

The immediate ban of the Jatiya Party within 48 hours.

Rashed Khan alleged that Nurul Haque Nur had been brutally beaten with boots in what appeared to be an attempted murder. He said:

“Yesterday (Friday), many claimed that we had gone to the Jatiya Party office and were attacked for that reason. However, the unexpected assault on Nur and other party members occurred after we had returned to our own office. Those military personnel involved in the attack must be identified and brought to justice.”

He also demanded the formation of a police and defence reform committee, stating that the attack on Nur was premeditated. Rashed further claimed that some were attempting to use the incident as a pretext to delay elections but affirmed that the electoral process could not be sabotaged. He also thanked the chief adviser of the interim government for inquiring about Nur’s well-being.

The rally drew large numbers of party leaders and activists from across the city.