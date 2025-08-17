Nasiruddin Patwary: Constituent Assembly election only solution for Bangladesh crisis

Nasiruddin Patwary, chief organizer of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has declared that a Constituent Assembly election is the only way to resolve Bangladesh's current crisis.

Speaking at an NCP discussion at the party's temporary office in Banglamotor around 4pm on Saturday, Patwary outlined the party's political goals, noting that details would become clearer through their program.

He highlighted the public's deep concern, particularly among those whose loved ones were “martyred or injured in the mass uprising,” questioning whether their sacrifices are being realized.

“If any election is to be held in Bangladesh, it must first be a Constituent Assembly election,” Patwary said. He stressed that the NCP’s core objective is to create a new constitution through public discussion and a Constituent Assembly to prevent recurring crises and achieve a “new Bangladesh.”

He suggested that reforms outlined in the “July Charter” could also be addressed through such an election, citing Nepal and Tunisia as examples of countries that adopted new constitutions following multiple Constituent Assembly elections.

Patwary criticised politicians for their shifting stances, such as moving election demands from December to February, questioning their contradictory character. He also said Bangladesh has never truly experienced multi-party democracy, leading to chaotic situations like “1/11.”

He accused Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus of seeking “guidance” and “prostrating” in London rather than before the people of Bangladesh. Patwary also criticized those involved in the “July Charter” for meeting secretly in London clubs, claiming they fail to prioritize the will of the people.

On government legitimacy, Patwary stated that the current administration could face challenges, particularly under Article 106 of the constitution, if it fails to provide a new constitution.

He further criticized elements within the military and intelligence agencies for lacking common sense and misusing power, suggesting they fail to understand the constitution or the state. Patwary called the current constitution a “fascist structure” and a “textbook” used to establish fascism in Bangladesh, attributing its creation to the Awami League and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He declared that the NCP aims to abolish this system and reject any attempts to surrender Bangladesh's natural resources to foreign powers. He highlighted that the NCP’s “Citizen Committee” was formed with eight tasks, including establishing a Constituent Assembly and facilitating public discussions for a new constitution.

“Sixty percent of Bangladeshis desire reform,” Patwary said, urging journalists, members of patriotic forces, and patriotic businessmen to join this “new war” for a new constitution.

Affirming his personal integrity, Patwary vowed to withdraw from public life if any credible corruption accusation were made against him and declared that the NCP would never compromise on issues concerning the Bangladeshi people.