Dr Taher condemns announcement of election date without reforms

Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s central nayeb-e-ameer, has expressed support for the chief adviser’s view that reforms and constitutional changes are essential before the next election, while condemning the earlier step of announcing the election date without such reforms.

He made the remarks on Friday afternoon, at a meeting with people of different faiths, organized by Chauddagram Upazila Jamaat-e-Islami, in a local auditorium in Comilla.

Dr Taher stressed that there is still sufficient time to implement changes, which must be given a legal basis before holding the polls.

He said: “We have said that elections should be based not only on proportional representation, but also on reforms. Reforms must be given a legal basis.”

“If we again hold an election without any kind of reform or change, we will have to return to the Awami League’s bad times. We did not wage so much struggle only to return to the Awami League’s rotten era,” he added.