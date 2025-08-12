NCP leaders meet US Chargé d’Affaires Jacobson

A delegation from the National Citizen Party (NCP) met with US Chargé d’Affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson on Monday afternoon at the Chief of Mission Residence in the capital.

The NCP team was led by Convenor Nahid Islam and included Member Secretary Akhter Hossen, Senior Joint Member Secretary Dr Tasnim Jara, and Joint Member Secretary Alauddin Mohammad, according to the party’s media cell.

Discussions covered the country’s current political situation, proposed reforms, law and order, the July Declaration, and the upcoming national election. The widespread public response to the NCP’s July March, which took place across almost all districts, was also highlighted.

From the US side, Political and Economic Counselor Eric Geelan, Political Officer James Stewart, and Political Specialist Firoze Ahmed attended the meeting.