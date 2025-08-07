NCP’s Nasiruddin Patwari defends Cox’s Bazar trip in show-cause reply

National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari has defended his recent trip to Cox’s Bazar, calling the party’s show-cause notice against him “unrealistic” and based on misinformation.

In a formal reply to the NCP leadership, Patwari said there was no prior instruction or official program assigned to him for August 5—the day of the July Uprising anniversary event.

“I wasn’t on duty, nor was I informed that my presence was required. So, I went on a short personal trip,” he wrote.

His response comes amid internal criticism over his absence from a key NCP program, which coincided with a trip to Cox’s Bazar involving other senior leaders. The party issued notices to five top members, including Patwari, seeking clarification.

Addressing the letter to NCP Convener Md Nahid Islam and Member-Secretary Akhtar Hossain, Patwari said he had informed the Convener in advance after being contacted by Hasnat Abdullah, the party’s Chief Organizer for the Southern Region.

According to him, Hasnat had borrowed a colleague’s phone to make the call, as his own had been stolen during a recent party event.

Patwari also noted that Akhtar Hossain had informed him that three representatives were designated for the August 5 event, and he was not one of them.

“Based on that understanding, I joined a few colleagues for the trip,” he explained.

But the letter went beyond simple explanation. Patwari framed the trip as a moment of political reflection rather than dereliction of duty.

“While sitting by the sea, I contemplated the future of our party, the structure of the NCP, the People’s Assembly, and even a new democratic constitution. That is not a crime; it’s political work in solitude,” he wrote.

He also denied rumors that the group had met former US ambassador Peter Haas during the trip.

“The hotel confirmed no such guest was staying there. Later, it was verified that the ambassador was in Washington at the time,” Patwari stated.

He concluded his letter with a reflective tone: “Going on a trip is not a crime. History isn’t always made in boardrooms; it sometimes begins in solitude, even by the sea.”

The NCP issued the show-cause notices on August 5 to Nasiruddin Patwari, Hasnat Abdullah, Sarjis Alam, Dr Tasnim Jara, and Khaled Saifullah for skipping the anniversary event.