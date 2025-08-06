Wednesday, August 06, 2025

Jagpa’s attempt to besiege Indian High Commission foiled by police

The party held a street rally for nearly an hour, where its procession had been stopped, causing severe traffic congestion across Badda, Gulshan and the surrounding areas

Police halted the march to the Indian embassy midway, causing traffic disruption in Gulshan and Hatirjheel. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 06 Aug 2025, 03:31 PM

Police on Wednesday halted a march by the Jatiya Ganotantrik Party (Jagpa) towards the Indian High Commission midway, foiling the party's plan to besiege it.

Earlier in the day, party leaders and activists had set out from the National Press Club in several pickup trucks, heading towards the Baridhara-based Indian mission.

However, the procession was stopped near Badda Link Road, where the party held a street rally for nearly an hour, causing severe traffic congestion across Badda, Gulshan and the surrounding areas.

The traffic snarl extended to Hatirjheel as well, causing significant public suffering.

During the rally, Jagpa Vice President Rashed Prodhan alleged: “India has been sheltering the autocratic Sheikh Hasina with state honours for a year. This patronage cannot continue. We want to inform the Delhi government through its mission here that Hasina must be returned.”

The party also used the rally to demand an end to killings along the border and to call for a halt to push-in practices.

