BNP, Jamiat discuss election, reform

The BNP held a meeting with Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam on Monday evening at the party chairperson’s office in Gulshan, during which they discussed the ongoing political situation, reform activities, and the upcoming election.

After the meeting, BNP Standing Committee Member Salah Uddin Ahmed told reporters about the issues discussed.

Meanwhile, BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan said: “We were united in movements and struggles for a long time. Under the current circumstances, Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam and the BNP are in agreement on all relevant issues.”

“We were able to bring down fascism, but have not yet succeeded in re-establishing democracy. Democracy must be restored immediately through a fair election.”

Nazrul added: “Reform activities are being completed, and people now want elections. We all want justice for all crimes committed by the Awami League. Currently, we see no justified reason for delaying the election.

“We hope the government will soon make a clear statement regarding the election. We have held discussions to make the election meaningful.”

Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam's Maulana Manzurul Islam Afendi said: “We pay tribute to the martyrs of the July uprising with respect. We discussed various important issues, including the ongoing political situation, reform activities, and the upcoming election.

“National unity is essential on the national issues of Bangladesh. We want a speedy election; nothing should be done that leads the election into uncertainty.”

The Jamiat leader said: “A United Nations human rights office is being opened in Bangladesh; we have concerns about that. We discussed it. The interim government should ensure a level playing field.”