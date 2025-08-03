Fakhrul: Nation awaiting election in February

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the people of Bangladesh are eagerly awaiting the upcoming national election in February.

He made the remark on Sunday at a rally organized by the BNP’s student wing, Chhatra Dal, at Dhaka’s Shahbagh, marking the anniversary of the July uprising.

Fakhrul said: “In our neighboring country, fascist Hasina has taken shelter with her people. From there, they are conspiring against our nation. We must confront and overcome those conspiracies.”

He added: “A new sun has risen. This sun will illuminate all of us. We now have an opportunity to rebuild Bangladesh anew.”

The veteran BNP leader continued: “Today is both a day of joy and sorrow. A year ago on this very day, we lost many of our fellow student brothers and sisters. Not just in those 36 days, but even before that, many had sacrificed their lives and struggled. The purpose of all these sacrifices is one: to establish a democratic Bangladesh.”

He urged unity, saying: “Today, we must all remain united. We must pledge that fascist Hasina and her allies will never again be allowed to destroy this country.”

Referring to student casualties in the protests, Fakhrul said: “In the July movement, hundreds of students, including Abu Sayed from Rangpur and Wasim from Chittagong, gave their lives. Many others died over the past 15 years. Our students have paved the way for a new Bangladesh through their sacrifices. They want good governance, freedom, and employment.”