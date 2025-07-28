GM Quader: Even govt allies questioning its ability to hold credible polls

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader believes that even those close to the interim government are now raising questions about its capacity to conduct elections.

In a statement issued on Monday, GM Quader said: “Now even those close to the government are saying there is another government within this government. They are saying this government lacks the capacity to hold elections. They are also saying the current government is not neutral.”

Accusing a particular party of conducting political activities with the support of the administration, police, and military personnel, the Jatiya Party chairman asked: “Registered parties like ours are being obstructed from political activities. If that is the case, how can this government be considered nonpartisan?

"That is why questions are being raised about the interim government’s ability to govern the state and organize credible elections,” he added.

GM Quader emphasized that to overcome various crises—including unemployment, stagnation in foreign investment, and challenges in the garment industry—there is no alternative to a credible election with participation from all.

He said participation from all must be ensured, a level playing field must be guaranteed for all parties, and no "government-supported party" should be allowed in the election.

GM Quader alleged that he is being targeted with one case after another for criticizing the government, adding that his bank accounts have been frozen and that he is being denied a passport.

Following the July uprising, Jatiya Party leaders and activists were arrested under false charges and denied bail, he claimed.

He also claimed that anyone expressing dissatisfaction with the government is being labelled as a “collaborator of fascism.”

Referring to an incident where several advisers faced public outrage during a visit to Milestone School and College, he said: “It seems the government is getting into trouble by branding most of the country’s people as collaborators of fascism.”

GM Quader further stated that the government is trying to create division within the Jatiya Party. “They are contemplating whether to allow us to do politics or even participate in elections. Since banning the Jatiya Party is not being accepted domestically or internationally in this context, there appears to be an attempt to create a Jatiya Party without GM Quader.”