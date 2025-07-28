Tension brews over Chhatra Dal, NCP August 3 rally plans at Shaheed Minar

As part of its month-long program marking the July uprising, the Chhatra Dal, the student wing of the BNP, is set to hold a rally at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on August 3.

However, on the same day, the National Citizen Party (NCP) also wants to hold a rally at the same venue.

Following an inspection of the rally preparations on Monday, the Chhatra Dal held an emergency press conference in the afternoon on the Shaheed Minar premises, where central leaders discussed considering the NCP’s request.

Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam Rakib said: “When we drafted our July–August programs, we decided from the beginning to hold a rally at the Central Shaheed Minar on August 3. We received permission from the Dhaka University authorities back in June. But now, in July, NCP central leaders are saying they want to hold a rally at the same location.”

He added: “Upon learning that we had already secured permission for the Shaheed Minar, senior NCP leaders reached out to us. They requested to be allowed to hold their rally there. They called multiple times requesting a meeting, even today, and also contacted top BNP leaders.”

Rakib continued: “We chose the Shaheed Minar because we expect thousands of activists to join the rally. Holding the event anywhere else may block roads and cause public inconvenience, which we do not want. However, since they are repeatedly requesting, we will consider the matter. As the Chhatra Dal does not engage in politics of revenge, our central committee will hold a meeting tonight and come to a decision. Until then, our venue remains the Shaheed Minar.”

Meanwhile, Chhatra Dal General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir said: “As part of our month-long program beginning July 1, we scheduled the August 3 rally and obtained permission from the university administration in advance. But we were suddenly informed that the NCP also wants to hold a rally at the same venue on the same day.”

He added that if another organization is granted permission to hold a program at the same time and place as a pre-scheduled event of the Chhatra Dal, it will not only create an unwanted situation but also raise questions about the neutrality of the administration.

Nasir also said the Chhatra Dal has not cancelled or shifted its rally, nor has it held any discussions or reached any compromise with any party.

Regarding the issue, Dhaka University Proctor Prof Dr Saifuddin Ahmed said: “It is true that the Chhatra Dal received permission for the rally on June 22. However, it is not possible to grant permission to two different political organizations for the same time and place. We are trying to reach a solution through discussions with both parties.”