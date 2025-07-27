Sunday, July 27, 2025

Nahid Islam: NCP to empower youth for inclusive nation-building

Nahid highlighted various problems faced by people of Netrokona and pledged that these issues would be resolved if NCP came to power

National Citizen Party (NCP) Party Convener Nahid Islam at a public rally in Netrokona. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 27 Jul 2025, 04:02 PM

The National Citizen Party (NCP) aims to empower the country’s youth as a central force in building an inclusive and just Bangladesh, said party convener Nahid Islam at a public rally in Netrokona on Sunday.

He said: “Our National Citizen Party has been formed with the youth in mind. By empowering the youth, a beautiful Bangladesh for people of all classes will be built.”

He made these remarks while addressing a street rally as the chief guest at 12:30pm on Sunday, at the Old Collectorate Ground in Netrokona district town.

Terming the July uprising the biggest mass movement in Bangladesh since the Liberation War, Nahid Islam said: “During Sheikh Hasina’s tenure, the fascist government’s terrorist activists looted public funds and fled the country. We have now taken to the streets across the country demanding justice against the terrorists of the Awami League. This march is for a new constitution, this march is for the election of a Constituent Assembly—through which ordinary citizens will determine the future constitution of Bangladesh.”

At the event, he also highlighted various problems faced by the people of Netrokona and pledged that these issues would be resolved if the NCP came to power in the future.

The street rally was also addressed by NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, Senior Joint Member Secretary Dr Tasnim Jara, among others.

On the day, the party postponed its previously announced march program, taking into consideration public suffering and the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations.

