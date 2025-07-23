NCP to resume July march in Chandpur on Wednesday

Following national mourning over this week's fatal air force jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara, the National Citizen Party (NCP) is set to resume its month-long march on Wednesday with programs in Chandpur.

As part of its programs, its “July March to Rebuild the Nation” will be held at 11am at the Chandpur bus stand.

Law enforcement agencies have strengthened security measures to ensure the event proceeds without disruption.

Key NCP leaders expected to attend the Chandpur event include Convener Nahid Islam, Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, Chief Organizer (South) Hasnat Abdullah, Chief Organizer (North) Sarjis Alam, Senior Joint Convener Samantha Sharmin, Joint Convener Anik Roy, Senior Joint Member Secretary Dr Tasnim Jara, and Jatiya Jubo Shokti Convener Torikul Islam, along with other leaders from various tiers of the party.

Several top leaders of the NCP arrived in Chandpur on Tuesday night, with many of them staying overnight at the Chandpur Circuit House.

Earlier, in the afternoon, NCP Joint Chief Coordinator Md Mahbub Alam addressed a press conference at the Chandpur Press Club to outline the details of the program.

“With the end of national mourning, our month-long march will resume on Wednesday. As part of that, the 'July March to Rebuild the Nation' will be held at 11am at the Chandpur bus stand. This event is expected to mark a historic moment for the people of Chandpur and inspire a new vision for the district’s future.”

Outlining the day’s schedule, he said the day's programs will begin at 9am with a courtesy meeting with the families of martyrs at the Circuit House.

At 11am, a rally and march will start at the bus stand. At 1pm, participants will inaugurate the Shaheed Azad Chattar in Hajiganj, and by 2pm, the march will conclude in Doabhanga, from where the delegation will head toward the next district.

At the start of the press conference, Mahbub expressed his condolences for the victims of the tragic plane crash in Uttara and prayed for the departed souls.

He also announced that a prayer session will be held after Maghrib prayers at the bus stand mosque in memory of those killed and injured in the crash.

Chandpur Superintendent of Police Muhammad Abdur Rakib said: “As a political party, the NCP is entitled to hold its rally and march with due security. District police and other law enforcement agencies have made all necessary preparations to ensure the program runs smoothly. Maximum security has been arranged through coordination among various units to avoid any untoward incidents.”