Nahid: Govt inaction let Milestone crisis spiral out of control

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam has claimed that the situation spiralled out of control following Monday's plane crash at Milestone School and College because the government failed to act responsibly in time.

He made this comment during a press conference on Tuesday evening at the temporary NCP office in Rupayan Tower in Dhaka.

Had the government acted responsibly, these events could have been avoided, Nahid said.

He added that everyone must remain vigilant so that no one can exploit the situation.

Addressing allegations of concealment of the death toll in the incident, Nahid said the government should have made a clear statement.

Nahid expressed solidarity with students' six demands and called on both students and the general public to remain patient.

“We have observed the presence of banned Awami League members during student protests at the Secretariat,” Nahid said, calling on students to remain calm.

NCP Senior Joint Convener Dr Tasnim Jara said that those affected by the crash need mental health support.

“A proper and impartial investigation must be conducted into the incident.”

She urged the government to strengthen the effectiveness of emergency response teams during disasters.