NCP announces battle to build ‘new Bangladesh’ during Munshiganj march

As part of its ongoing “July March” program, the National Citizen Party (NCP) organized a street rally and march in Munshiganj town on Friday.

The street rally took place at the Krishi Bank intersection in the town around Friday noon, Bangla Tribune reports.

Senior leaders of the party highlighted crises in the country’s health, education, and transport sectors, and vowed to fight for the creation of a new Bangladesh.

Among those present were NCP Convener Nahid Islam, Chief Organizer for the Northern Region Sarjis Alam, Southern Region Chief Organizer Hasnat Abdullah, Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, Senior Joint Member Secretary Dr Tasnim Jara, Samanta Sharmin, and other central leaders.

Party activists and supporters began gathering in the town from early morning, while police and army personnel were also seen on alert.

Addressing the rally, Nahid Islam said: “Munshiganj was once one of the subcontinent’s key centres of education and culture. Today, its healthcare system is in disarray. Despite being so close to Dhaka, the transport system is in a sorry state.”

He added: “There is a lack of educational and employment opportunities. Munshiganj wants to rise again, carrying the legacy of Bikrampur and Idrakpur.”

He also said: “Another battle is coming. We are preparing for it. We know the people of Munshiganj will stand with us in this fight to rebuild a new Bangladesh. There has been an attack in Gopalganj. There will be more attacks across the country. But we cannot be silenced.”

He further said: “The struggle we have launched against Mujibism through a mass uprising, the struggle against fascism – we will not stop until it is complete.”

Speaking on voting rights for expatriates, he said: “Thousands from Munshiganj live abroad. We speak in favour of their voting rights. Tell your relatives overseas to speak up. We will ensure they have the right to vote.”

He also said: “Today is Jummah. We will pray with you, offer duas for the martyrs, and ask for Allah’s mercy on Bangladesh.”

At the rally, Sarjis Alam said: “Hasina, the one behind the July massacre, the BDR mutiny, and the Shapla Chattar massacre – now sitting in Delhi – must be brought back and tried. I want to live long enough to see her given the death penalty.”

He added: “Those abroad who are plotting armed massacres across the country must be arrested without delay to ensure the safety of the July comrades.”

Hasnat Abdullah called on all anti-fascist political and ideological forces to unite and work together to rebuild the future Bangladesh.

The town turned into a festive city from early Friday morning, with anti-fascist demonstrators arriving in processions.

More than 50 central NCP leaders joined the rally. After the program, the participants set off for Narayanganj in the afternoon