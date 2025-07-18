Friday, July 18, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Stage set for NCP's Munshiganj rally

After the rally, the leaders are expected to head towards Narayanganj in the afternoon

A stage is set up at the Shaheed Chattar in Munshiganj for central leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) to address a rally as part of the July March to Build the Nation campaign on Friday, July 18, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 18 Jul 2025, 11:03 AM

As part of its month-long nationwide program titled “July March to Build the Nation”, the National Citizen Party (NCP) is set to hold a march and rally in Munshiganj on Friday, marking the 18th day of the campaign.

The march is scheduled to begin around 11am from the Shaheed Minar premises in Munshiganj.

It will proceed through the city’s Flag Sculpture Square and Bazar Road before concluding at the rally venue in the Krishi Bank area of Munshiganj town.

Over 150 NCP leaders from various levels, including central committee members, are expected to attend the event.

Preparations for the program are already completed, including the construction of a stage at the Shaheed Chattar, where central leaders will deliver speeches.

After the rally, the leaders are expected to head towards Narayanganj in the afternoon.

Security has been heightened in Munshiganj town ahead of the event.

Additional police personnel have been deployed, and army members are patrolling the area, confirmed Munshiganj Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) M Saiful Alam.

MunshiganjNational Citizen Party
