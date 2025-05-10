Saturday, May 10, 2025

Akhtar: People will not accept delay in banning Awami League

He urged the authorities to immediately ban the Awami League

File image of Akhtar Hossain. Photo: Collected
Update : 10 May 2025, 06:17 PM

The people of the country will not tolerate any delay or hesitation in banning the Awami League, said Akhtar Hossain, member secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

He made the comment on Saturday afternoon during a public rally at Shahbagh intersection, where demonstrators gathered to demand a ban on the Awami League.

Akhtar Hossain said that the people of Bangladesh had given their support on August 5 to ban the Awami League, and the party would no longer be allowed to engage in politics.

He urged the authorities to immediately ban the Awami League.

He further said: “The party must be brought under legal proceedings as a terrorist organization through the International Crimes Tribunal.”

 In addition, he called for the immediate issuance of the July Proclamation.

Akhtar warned that if the current government continues to delay the banning of the Awami League, the people of the country will not accept it.

Awami League Revolution 2024 National Citizen Party
