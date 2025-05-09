Friday, May 09, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Rally begins demanding Awami League ban

Processions of supporters and party activists continue to arrive at the rally venue

NPSs rally begins demanding ban on Awami League. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 09 May 2025, 03:46 PM

A rally led by the National Citizen Party (NCP) demanding a ban on the Awami League commenced on Friday afternoon with a recitation from the Holy Quran.

NPSs rally begins demanding ban on Awami League. Photo: Bangla Tribune

Prior to the formal opening, leaders and activists from various political parties had begun gathering in front of the temporary stage, constructed using a truck, near the InterContinental Dhaka.

As of the filing of this report, speeches from the stage have commenced, while processions of supporters and party activists continue to arrive at the rally venue.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies remain on high alert in anticipation of the announced program.

NPSs rally begins demanding ban on Awami League. Photo: Bangla Tribune

Vehicular movement in the area has been suspended to maintain order and ensure security.

Topics:

Awami LeagueBan
Read More

Press Wing: Govt seriously considering Awami League ban

Anti-AL protesters perform Jummah prayer in front of Jamuna

Sarjis: Final phase of movement demanding AL ban to begin post-Jummah

Anti-AL protesters plan mass rally, stage construction underway

Hasnat calls for mass rally to demand Awami League ban

Hasnat announces sit-in in front of chief adviser’s residence

Latest News

Carter Center delegation meets Fakhrul, discusses election

Press Wing: Govt seriously considering Awami League ban

Anti-AL protesters perform Jummah prayer in front of Jamuna

Security heightened around Jamuna amid anti-AL movement

IPL suspended indefinitely over India-Pakistan conflict

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x