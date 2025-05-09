Rally begins demanding Awami League ban

A rally led by the National Citizen Party (NCP) demanding a ban on the Awami League commenced on Friday afternoon with a recitation from the Holy Quran.

Prior to the formal opening, leaders and activists from various political parties had begun gathering in front of the temporary stage, constructed using a truck, near the InterContinental Dhaka.

As of the filing of this report, speeches from the stage have commenced, while processions of supporters and party activists continue to arrive at the rally venue.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies remain on high alert in anticipation of the announced program.

Vehicular movement in the area has been suspended to maintain order and ensure security.