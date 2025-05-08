Hasnat: India's intelligence agency held 23 meetings in Bangladesh this month

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organizer for the southern region of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has claimed that India's intelligence agency and High Commission have held at least 23 meetings with Bangladesh’s governmental, non-governmental, and military sectors just in the current month.

He disclosed this information in a status posted on his verified Facebook account on Thursday.

Hasnat Abdullah wrote: “Mark my words— deliberate delays are being made in the name of justice to create an opportunity for Awami League to reorganize. At some stage, it will be said that banning a once-popular political party is not our responsibility.”

He added: “Anyone whose agenda does not include prosecuting the genocidal Awami League, anyone who does not aim to ban the Awami League—we are not with them.”

In another post referring to the former president’s departure from the country, the NCP leader wrote: “A murderer is allowed to leave the country safely, and even when police arrest suspects, the court grants them bail.”

He also wrote: “Shirin Sharmin is facilitated with a passport at home under state supervision. Although the second tribunal was supposed to be held in January, it hasn’t started even in May. And you say you will bring the Awami League to justice?”

Addressing the interim government, he questioned: “So, Interim—what justice and reforms have you achieved so far?”