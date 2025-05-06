New political platform demands justice for mass killings, ban on Awami League

A new political platform named July Unity was launched on Tuesday, demanding the constitutional protection of participants in the July uprising, the prosecution and judicial banning of the Awami League, and justice for mass killings at Shapla Chattar, Pilkhana, and during the July uprising, as well as for abductions, killings, and corruption over the past 15–16 years.

The platform, comprising political, social, and cultural organizations, was unveiled at Madhur Canteen of the University of Dhaka.

Musaddiq Ibne Ali Mohammad, a DU student and activist, read out the platform's written statement.

According to members, July Unity has already been approached by 35 organizations and has called for a human chain on Wednesday in front of the National Press Club.

Rafe Salman Rifat, a leader from the upcoming party United People's Bangladesh, said the International Crimes Tribunal and prosecution team have been unable to accelerate the trial process of the Awami League due to the scale of killings that have occurred.

"Our primary demand to the government is to take necessary steps to expedite the trial process through the International Crimes Tribunal and the prosecution team," he said.

“We believe that, through a judicial process, the Awami League will ultimately be declared ineligible to engage in politics in Bangladesh, as it has proven to be a fascist party,” he added.

AB Zubair, another DU student and activist, said they have so far reached out only to social and cultural organizations but are planning to approach all political and mainstream parties.

"We aim to build a united movement with everyone to ensure the Awami League is banned," he said.

Fatima Tasnim Juma, member secretary of Inquilab Mancha’s Dhaka University Convening Committee, said achieving "our second independence" will not be possible unless the Awami League is banned.

She accused the party of orchestrating mass killings at Shapla Chattar, in Pilkhana, and during the anti-Modi movement.

“We are demanding that the Awami League be banned and that arrangements be made for their trial. We have gathered today out of responsibility to our martyred brothers and commitment to their revolution,” she said.