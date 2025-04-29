People will not spare BNP either if it follow AL's path, Fakhrul warns

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday warned party leaders and activists not to repeat the injustices committed by the Awami League, saying such actions may lead to the public turning against them.

“If anyone within the party commits wrongdoing, district-level leaders must take firm action—either by stopping them themselves or turning them over to the police,” Fakhrul said while addressing a rally at the field of Molani High School in Chilarang union under Thakurgaon Sadar upazila, organized as part of the BNP’s ongoing grassroots campaign, now in its second consecutive day across villages in the district.

“Stop these misdeeds, or the people will throw BNP out just like they did with the Awami League.”

The BNP leader criticized the previous government, saying: “During the autocratic rule of Sheikh Hasina, BNP leaders and supporters faced brutal repression. Enforced disappearances, killings, false cases, looting, money laundering, suppression of free speech, and vote rigging all took place.”

“Our activists were abducted, false cases were filed against hundreds of thousands of them, and they were not even allowed to stay at home,” he added. “But we never ran away—we faced those false cases in court. We hired lawyers and secured bail. Why are you (Hasina) in hiding? Come back and fight the cases if you can. Let the people see.”

Addressing the public, Fakhrul said: “Many of you think Sheikh Hasina will return to the country and take charge again. She was prime minister for 15 years. Her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was a well-known figure. So why did she flee the country? It is because she was a tyrant who inflicted such pain on the people that she was forced to escape. If the people had caught her then, they would have torn her apart.”

“If Hasina returns and resumes politics, we will not need to act—the public will deal with her,” he added.

Fakhrul also questioned the integrity of a former Awami League MP from his constituency, saying: “There has been no development in roads and infrastructure here because you (people) support the BNP. Many such areas have been deprived for the same reason. Ask yourselves—do such people deserve to be public representatives?”

He urged everyone to unite in building a country rooted in love and compassion and called upon the crowd to stand by the sheaf of paddy, the BNP’s electoral symbol.