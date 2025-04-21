NCP’s Gazi Salauddin Tanvir served show-cause notice, temporarily relieved of duties

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has temporarily relieved Joint Member Secretary Gazi Salauddin Tanvir of all organizational duties and activities, also serving him a show-cause notice.

The decision came following allegations of misconduct, according to a statement signed by NCP Joint Member Secretary (Office) Saleh Uddin Sifat issued on Monday night.

According to the statement, a report published in the Daily Inqilab on March 11, alleged that Tanvir illegally interfered in the appointment of a deputy commissioner and engaged in commission trade involving paper procurement for textbooks printed by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).

In light of these allegations, NCP Convener Md Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, on behalf of the Central Disciplinary Committee, instructed Tanvir to submit a written explanation within seven days, clarifying why he should not be expelled from the party.

The statement further said that, as Tanvir had previously ignored verbal warnings issued to uphold organizational discipline, he has been temporarily relieved of all responsibilities pending the final report of the disciplinary committee.