Ex-army officer Hasan Sarwardy joins LDP

Former army officer Lieutenant General (Retd) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy on Saturday joined the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), marking the beginning of his political career.

Sarwardy, along with over 500 retired military and civil officials, formally joined the party by presenting a bouquet to LDP chief Colonel (Retd) Oli Ahmed, Bir Bikrom, at a program held at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh.

Welcoming Sarwardy and others to the party, Oli Ahmed said: “The inclusion of Hasan Sarwardy and others has strengthened the party. I congratulate them on joining the LDP.”

In his remarks, Hasan Sarwardy expressed his commitment to building a prosperous and exploitation-free Bangladesh. “By joining the LDP, I believe I will be able to contribute to creating a truly happy and prosperous Bangladesh,” he said.

Born in Chittagong, Sarwardy previously held several key positions in the Bangladesh Army, including commandant of the National Defence College, GOC of the Army Training and Doctrine Command, GOC of the 9th Infantry Division, and director at the Directorate of Military Intelligence.

"Reform drama"

Speaking at the event, Oli Ahmed criticized the interim government, accusing it of “staging a drama” of reform without political consensus.

He said there would be no point in pursuing such reform efforts unless all political parties reached an agreement.

“I urge the government to announce the election schedule in due time. Otherwise, they too will have to flee like the Awami League,” the LDP chief warned.

He accused the interim government of failing to demonstrate efficiency, sincerity, or experience. “You (the government) have been in power for almost nine months. It appears you are enjoying the privileges of power, but there has been no visible or meaningful initiative to address the public’s problems.”

Oli noted that numerous cases had been filed against the “goons” of the Awami autocrats following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime on August 5.

“Despite public complaints, the Home Ministry has yet to submit a single charge sheet against those thugs after a proper investigation,” he said.

Oli also warned that no democratic party or individual should act as a broker for India or assume the responsibility of rehabilitating the Awami League. “I want to issue a warning and caution that the country is heading towards bloodshed,” he said.

He urged the interim government to take the necessary steps to ensure peace and stability. “Let the people live in peace. Sweet words and speeches will not solve their problems.”