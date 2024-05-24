Quader: Government does not protect criminals

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said that the government does not give protection to anyone and criminals would be punished.

He said this when asked if the government is embarrassed by the seizure of assets of the former IGP and the US sanctions against the former army chief at a press conference at the Awami League office on Bangabandhu Avenue on Friday.

Obaidul Quader said: “The government has shown courage in punishing the crime not considering how influential he is. Sheikh Hasina's government has that honest courage.She

“Judiciary, ACC is independent. If someone is convicted there, we will not protect them. The government is not about to give protection to anyone, be it an ex-IGP or an ex-army chief,” he added.

Pointing out that the government was not on their side even though all those convicted in the murder of Buet student Abrar belonged to the Chhatra League, he added that the government also did not protect those who were hanged in the Biswajit murder

Former IGP Benazir Ahmed joined the Bangladesh Police Service as Assistant Superintendent of Police in February 1988.

Benazir, the former DG of RAB was appointed to the top post of IGP on April 8, 2020.

From January 2015 to April 14, 2022, he served as the RAB director general.

Dainik Kaler Kantho and NEWS24 have published a series of reports focusing on Benazir’s alleged corruption and extravagant lifestyle, sparking public debate.

A Dhaka Court on Thursday ordered the authorities to confiscate all moveable and immovable properties of former IGP Benazir Ahmed in connection with the allegations of corruption brought against him.

The US imposed sanctions on former Bangladesh army chief General (retd) Aziz Ahmed and his immediate family members for what it said was his involvement in significant corruption on Tuesday.

Aziz was the chief of army staff between June 2018 and June 2021. He led Border Guard Bangladesh between 2012 and 2016.