Thursday, May 23, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Police foil Ganosamhati Andolon’s bid to besiege Bangladesh Bank

  • Junaid Saki marched towards Bangladesh Bank around 11am to lay siege
  • They later held brief rally in front of Shapla Chattar foot over bridge
Chief Co-ordinator of Ganosamhati Andolan Zonayed Saki leads a march towards Bangladesh Bank on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Photo: UNB
Update : 21 May 2024, 05:52 PM

Police foiled the attempt of the leaders and activists of Ganosamhati Andolon to besiege Bangladesh Bank in Dhaka’s Motijheel area on Tuesday.

As part of their scheduled program, the leaders and activists of the party led by its chief coordinator Zonayed Saki marched towards Bangladesh Bank around 11am to lay siege to it demanding the government to publish the list of loan defaulter and money launderers.

When they reached the Shapla Chattar area, a team of police obstructed them, said Assistant Commissioner of Motijheel Zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Golam Rahman.

Being obstructed, they later held a brief rally in front of Shapla Chattar foot over bridge and then left the place.

Topics:

Money launderingProtestLoan defaulters
Read More

Autorickshaw protests: 2,500 accused in four cases

Autorickshaw drivers threaten nationwide protest on May 27

Gridlock in Rampura as autorickshaw drivers continue protest

Autorickshaw protests: All you need to know

Autorickshaw drivers set traffic police box afire; man shot during clash

Langadu murder: UPDF calls half-day blockade in Rangamati Monday

Latest News

Who was Anwarul Azim Anar, the MP murdered in India?

Himsagar mango harvesting begins in Satkhira

BMD: Low pressure area formed over Bay likely to intensify further

Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Education assures safety for Bangladeshi students

British-Bangladeshi owner of LPL team arrested for graft allegations

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x