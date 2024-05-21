Police foil Ganosamhati Andolon’s bid to besiege Bangladesh Bank

Police foiled the attempt of the leaders and activists of Ganosamhati Andolon to besiege Bangladesh Bank in Dhaka’s Motijheel area on Tuesday.

As part of their scheduled program, the leaders and activists of the party led by its chief coordinator Zonayed Saki marched towards Bangladesh Bank around 11am to lay siege to it demanding the government to publish the list of loan defaulter and money launderers.

When they reached the Shapla Chattar area, a team of police obstructed them, said Assistant Commissioner of Motijheel Zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Golam Rahman.

Being obstructed, they later held a brief rally in front of Shapla Chattar foot over bridge and then left the place.