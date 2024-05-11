Fakhrul: Invisible force now running Bangladesh

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday alleged that an "invisible force", not Awami League, is running the country.

“Are they (Awami League) actually running the country? They aren't the ones steering the country... It's an invisible force that's now running the country," he said.

Speaking at the rally, Fakhrul also said the ruling party has snatched the rights of people at the behest of that invisible force.

He also alleged that the government has ruined the state machinery and all institutions, including the police, administration, and judiciary, through politicization.

The BNP leader bemoaned that people who do not belong to the ruling party cannot get any job or facility from the government.

He said even ruling party members have to secure their jobs by providing bribes. “Even a school peon's job is given by taking at least Tk15 lakh. They have created such a situation in the country."

Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal arranged the rally in front of BNP’s Naya Paltan central office demanding the unconditional release of Khaleda Zia, Jubo Dal president Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, and other state prisoners and the withdrawal of the cases filed against Tarique Rahman.

Fakhrul accused the government of ruining the country’s electoral system by holding lopsided elections and adopting new tactics.

“This time they have introduced the dummy election…it's become a mockery and a farce.”

He warned the Awami League that no despotic regime, including Hitler, Ershad, and Ayub Khan, could remain in power by suppressing and repressing people.

"The people of this country are fighters and rebels who don't always accept everything. The movement may seem to lose momentum temporarily. A fresh movement will start again,” the BNP leader said.

He said the government is least bothered about people’s demands as it considers the country its paternal property.

“We say there's still time... the backs of the country’s people have been pushed against the wall. So, don’t force people to take to the streets to ensure your ouster.”