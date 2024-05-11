Quader: Friendly relations with India protect nation's interest

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said that Awami League government is protecting the country's interests by maintaining friendly relations with India.

He made the comment at the party’s peace and development rally at Gajnabi Road in the capital's Mohammadpur in the afternoon.

Awami League Dhaka City North unit organized the rally.

"By making enmity with India, BNP harmed the country.”

Quader said: "We don't want power but friendship (from India). Enmity had harmed us. We don't want to return to that situation anymore. As India is our friend, we have been able to realize many things from the country."

He said the people of this country are the source of strength of Awami League, not any foreign country.

The Awami League general secretary said BNP had created suspicion and disbelief in the relations between Bangladesh and India by making enmity with the country.

But Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has broken the wall of disbelief, he said.

Quader said Ganges Water Sharing Treaty was signed during the tenure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and land boundary dispute with India has also been resolved during her tenure.

Bangladesh won maritime border dispute with India in court during the tenure of Awami League, he mentioned.

On the other hand, Khlaeda Zia "forgot" to raise the Ganges water issue before the Indian government when she visited the neigbouring country as the prime minister, he said.

Addressing the rally, Awami League Presidium Member Qamrul Islam said as long as fugitive convict Tarique Rahman will stay in BNP leadership, the party cannot go to parliament.

Because of Tarique Rahman, the BNP leaders are suffering from frustration, he said, adding Tarique doesn't want BNP to go to power.

After failing in waging movement and foiling the elections, BNP is again making evil efforts to create disorder and carry out terrorist activities in the country, Qamrul Islam said.

Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said there is no scope of government changeover without elections.

Apart from elections, there is no legal way of government changeover, he said adding the people will not want government changeover in any undemocratic way.

Awami League Presidium Members Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Organizing Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam and Afjal Hossain, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Health Affairs Secretary Rokeya Sultana, Agriculture and Cooperative Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laily and Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua also addressed the rally, among others.

Awami league's Dhaka City North unit President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman chaired the rally which was moderated by its General Secretary SM Mannan Kachi.