Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital for tests

BNP chief Khaleda Zia is set to be taken to the hospital again for some tests following the decision of the medical board formed for her treatment.

She will be taken to the capital's Evercare Hospital from her home Firoza on Wednesday, according to the BNP chairperson's press wing officer Shamsuddin Didar.

He said Khaleda Zia's doctor Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, who is also a vice chairman of the party, confirmed the matter.

Since Khaleda Zia went to jail on February 8, 2018, the severity of her condition has fluctuated.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Khaleda went to the hospital several times after being released on condition by the government's executive order on March 25, 2020.

In the middle of last year, her physical condition deteriorated.

On October 26, her physical condition began to improve after being treated by three specialist doctors from the Johns Hopkins Hospital in the United States.

Khaleda Zia returned home on the evening of January 11 after 156 days in the hospital.

Since then, she has been taken to Evercare Hospital for a health check-up after a few breaks.

She was also taken to the hospital on March 31. Later on April 2, she returned home from the hospital.