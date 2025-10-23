Former MP Tahura Ali, mother of actor Shaon, passes away

Former member of parliament from the reserved women’s seat and the mother of noted actor Meher Afroz Shaon, Begum Tahura Ali, has passed away.

She breathed her last early Thursday at the United Hospital in the capital at the age of 72.

Her husband, Mohammad Ali, was a former advisory council member of the Jamalpur District Awami League.

Begum Tahura Ali served as a member of parliament for the first term from 1996 to 2001, representing Jamalpur and Sherpur, and for the second term from 2009 to 2014, representing Feni.

Born in Feni, she obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Chemistry from the University of Chittagong.

She had also served as a faculty member at Habibullah Bahar College and was the chairperson of Citizen Marketing Limited.