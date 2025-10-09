Thursday, October 09, 2025

Local govt expert Prof Tofail Ahmed passes away

He was diagnosed with three cardiac blockages and also had a lung infection

Photo: Collected
Update : 09 Oct 2025, 09:47 AM

Eminent local government expert and distinguished academic Professor Tofail Ahmed passed away at a hospital in the capital on Wednesday night. He was 71.

Professor Tofail Ahmed breathed his last at the United Hospital in Dhaka around 9:30pm, his son-in-law, Lieutenant Colonel Sarwar Jahan, confirmed to the media.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, son-in-law and a host of relatives, colleagues and well-wishers to mourn his death.

According to family sources, he will be laid to eternal rest at the family graveyard in Fatehpur village under Hathazari upazila of Chittagong district on Thursday.

Professor Tofail Ahmed, a former professor of Public Administration at Chittagong University, had been undergoing treatment at United Hospital following a heart attack on Tuesday. 

He was diagnosed with three cardiac blockages and also had a lung infection, his family sources said.

He was taken to the operating theatre this afternoon for a cardiac procedure to insert a ring. 

However, his condition deteriorated during surgery, and he was placed on life support. Doctors declared him dead around 9.30pm.

Professor Tofail Ahmed served as the chief of the Local Government Reform Commission in the interim government, where he efficiently played a significant role in policy formulation and decentralization efforts in Bangladesh.

Obituary
