Actor Ilias Kanchan undergoes surgery for brain tumor

Veteran actor Ilias Kanchan is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor at a London hospital, his son revealed while attending a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

Ilias Kanchan is also a proponent of the road safety movement in Bangladesh. His activism frequently brought him back into headlines as road accidents continued to plague Bangladesh.

The actor underwent brain surgery on August 5, 2025 at Wellington Hospital, led by Professor Demetrius, said the actor’s son at a press conference attended virtually by him from Canada.

The surgery could not get rid of the brain tumor, for its complete removal threatened to cause life-threatening complications, including paralysis and loss of speech or mobility, Joy said.

So, only a portion of the tumor was surgically removed, he said, adding that the remaining portion will be targeted through radiation and chemotherapy.

The press conference was organized by Nischa at the National Press Club.

The surgery followed three months of medical examinations.

The next phase of his treatment—consisting of 30 sessions of radiation and chemotherapy—is scheduled to begin this month and will last for six weeks, followed by a four-week observation period.

Doctors will then assess his condition and possibly his time to return to Bangladesh.

Joy said Ilias Kanchan moved to London on April 26, 2025 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor in Dhaka.

The actor was first diagnosed with the brain tumor at Anwar Khan Modern Hospital in Dhanmondi in the first half of April.

Following the diagnosis, Kanchan’s condition was evaluated at the National Institute of Neurosciences in Agargaon. The board had advised that surgery would be highly risky as the tumor was deeply embedded in the brain, at the junction of critical nerves.

Joy, also acting chairman of Nischa, requested that the people of Bangladesh pray for his father’s swift and complete recovery.