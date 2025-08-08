Kunming Eye Hospital keen to treat July Uprising injured

Kunming Eye Hospital, a private medical facility in China’s Yunnan province, has expressed its willingness to provide affordable treatment for those who suffered eye injuries during the July Uprising in Bangladesh.

"You may have concerns about eye treatment for people injured in the July Uprising in your country. Our hospital can provide quality eye care for them at a reasonable cost," said Zhang Min, the CEO of Kunming Eye Hospital.

Zhang made the remarks while talking to a group of Bangladeshi journalists who visited the hospital on Friday.

The offer shows the hospital’s willingness to support treatment for the July Uprising victims and to strengthen medical cooperation between China and Bangladesh.

The CEO said although it is a private hospital, it provides very good treatment and services at a low cost. "Our hospital is one of the best in Yunnan for eye treatment.”

She said they handle patients with serious eye problems and injuries, and perform major surgeries, including cornea replacements.

Zhang said the hospital has 28 years of experience in providing quality eye care with skilled doctors, medical staff and very advanced equipment.

“Our doctors are experienced in treating foreign patients and can speak English fluently. So, Bangladeshi patients don’t need to worry about the language barrier,” she said.

Zhang also said that Bangladeshis who want to get treatment at Kunming Eye Hospital can contact the hospital authorities by sending an email with details about their eye problems. “We’ll give you the feedback.”

She said patients with critical eye problems from India, Russia, Korea, Japan and some neighbouring countries often receive treatment at their hospital.

The Chinese government invited the 23-member media delegation as part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Bangladesh.

Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder is leading the Bangladesh delegation.

Earlier, the delegation visited the Anti-Japanese War Memorial Hall in Kunming, a historically important site that shows the struggles of the Yunnan people.

They also visited Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd, a leading vaccine company in China. It produces and supplies safe and effective vaccines to protect people from deadly diseases.

Later, the delegation visited Kunming Tongren Hospital, one of five medical facilities in China designated for Bangladeshi patients.

During the visit, they toured various units and departments of the hospital and spoke with doctors about the range of services provided.

The delegation concluded their program with a visit to the Yunnan Ethnic Village, a cultural theme park showcasing the traditional architecture and heritage of 25 minority ethnic groups residing in Yunnan province.

On Thursday, the Bangladeshi journalists visited the First Affiliated Hospital of Kunming Medical University and talked to provincial health officials and heads of local public hospitals.

During the meeting, officials in China’s Yunnan province promised full cooperation in providing high-quality and smooth healthcare services for Bangladeshi citizens who come to China for treatment.

The Bangladesh media delegation arrived in Yunnan on Wednesday on a four-day visit, invited by the Chinese government.