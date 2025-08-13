Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Educationist Jatin Sarkar passes away

He had been suffering from different old age complications including polyarthritis

Photo of deceased Educationist Jatin Sarkar. Photo: Collected
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 06:27 PM

Renowned writer and educationist Jatin Sarker passed away at Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. He was 90.

Jatin, the Independence Award-winner, breathed his last at around 2:45pm at the hospital, said assistant director of Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital (Admin) Dr Main Uddin.

He had been suffering from different old-age complications, including polyarthritis.

A few months ago, he underwent surgery for multiple health issues.

After partial recovery, he had been living at his home in Netrokona.

In June, he suffered a fall while bringing a newspaper from the veranda outside his bedroom, resulting in a right femoral neck fracture.

Later, he was initially admitted to a hospital in Dhaka and transferred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on August 8, where he had been in intensive care.

Born on August 18, 1936, in Chandpara village of Kendua upazila in Netrokona, Jatin was the eldest son of Gyanendra Chandra Sarker and Bimala Bala Sarker.

He is survived by his son and daughter, and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

Jatin, a former professor in the Bangla Department at Nasirabad College in Mymensingh, was deeply engaged in literary pursuits, leftist politics and progressive movements throughout his life.

He served two terms as the president of the Central Committee of Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigosthi.

He received the Independence Award in 2010, the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 2007 and the Prothom Alo Book of the Year Award in 2005 for his book "Pakistaner Janmo-Mrityu Darshan".

His awards also include the Dr Enamul Haque Gold Medal, the Khalekdad Chowdhury Literary Award and the Moniruddin Yusuf Literary Award.

After retiring in 2002 from over four decades of teaching, he returned to his ancestral home in Netrokona with his wife, Kanon Sarker, driven by a deep connection to his roots.

Sheikh Bahar Majumder, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) Mymensingh District unit, said Jatin’s body will be kept at the Udichi office in Mymensingh city at 4pm on Wednesday for paying last respects.

Later, the body will be taken to his hometown in Netrokona for the final rites.

Obituary
