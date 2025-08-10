Monday, August 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Four of a family among 5 injured in Sylhet gas cylinder blast

The gas cylinder exploded due to leakage in the pipeline

File image, Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). Photo: UNB
Update : 10 Aug 2025, 08:01 PM

Five people including four members of a family suffered burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in a house in Shah Paran area in Sylhet city on Saturday night.

The injured were Pervez, his wife Farhana, their elder son Mohammad, 6, younger son Marwan, 2 and their relative Hena.

The gas cylinder exploded around 10:30pm due to leakage in pipeline, leaving them injured.

Later, they were taken to a local hospital from there they were shifted to National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

Shaon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said among the injured, Parvez received 15% burn injuries while Farhana 10%, Marwan 17%, Mohammad 4% and Hena 7%.

Topics:

Gas cylinder blast
Read More

Ashulia gas cylinder explosion: Death toll rises to four

Ashulia gas cylinder blast: One dies, 3 critical in hospital

6 of a family burnt in Bhashantek gas cylinder blast

Gazipur cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 17

Gazipur cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 16

Four suffer burn injuries as gas cylinder blasts in Malibagh

Latest News

35-year-old man dies as train hits him in Jamalpur

Rusty wheels on the road, for too long

Two bodies recovered from car at hospital basement in Dhaka, identified

UN, media groups condemn Israel’s deadly strike on Al Jazeera team in Gaza

Trump deploys National Guard to tackle Washington crime

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x