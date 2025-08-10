Four of a family among 5 injured in Sylhet gas cylinder blast

Five people including four members of a family suffered burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in a house in Shah Paran area in Sylhet city on Saturday night.

The injured were Pervez, his wife Farhana, their elder son Mohammad, 6, younger son Marwan, 2 and their relative Hena.

The gas cylinder exploded around 10:30pm due to leakage in pipeline, leaving them injured.

Later, they were taken to a local hospital from there they were shifted to National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

Shaon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said among the injured, Parvez received 15% burn injuries while Farhana 10%, Marwan 17%, Mohammad 4% and Hena 7%.