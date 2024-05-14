Parliamentary body recommends raising wages of river vessel workers

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Labour and Employment Ministry on Tuesday recommended increasing the wages of the river vessel workers.

The recommendation came from the 2nd meeting of the parliamentary body, held with its chairman HM Ibrahim in the chair at the Parliament Bhaban.

Besides, the parliamentary panel asked the government to carry out campaign over the measures taken by the government for the workers.

The meeting discussed the development projects under the ministry and asked the ministry to conduct feasibility study before undertaking new projects.

Committee members state minister for Labour and Employment Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, Shajahan Khan, Begum Munnujan Sufian, Fahmi Gulandaz (Babel), SM Brohanie Sultan Mahmud and Mohd Abdullah attended the meeting.