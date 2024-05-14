Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Parliamentary body recommends raising wages of river vessel workers

  • Panel asked government to carry out campaign
  • Asked ministry to conduct feasibility study before undertaking new projects

 

File image of Sadarghat in Dhaka. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 May 2024, 08:34 PM

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Labour and Employment Ministry on Tuesday recommended increasing the wages of the river vessel  workers.

The recommendation came from the 2nd meeting of the parliamentary body, held with its chairman HM Ibrahim in the chair at the Parliament Bhaban.

Besides, the parliamentary panel asked the government to carry out campaign over the measures taken by the government for the workers.

The meeting discussed the development projects under the ministry and asked the ministry to conduct feasibility study before undertaking new projects.

Committee members state minister for Labour and Employment Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, Shajahan Khan, Begum Munnujan Sufian, Fahmi Gulandaz (Babel), SM Brohanie Sultan Mahmud and Mohd Abdullah attended the meeting.

Topics:

Parliamentary Standing CommitteeWorkersWages
Read More

Workers block highway to implement new salary structure in Gazipur

RMG workers protest over salary dues in Gazipur

10 more parliamentary standing committees formed

RMG workers in Gazipur demand salary following new structure

OSHE records 1,432 workplace deaths in 2023

JS body recommends taking measures to stop entry of illegal arms

Latest News

Founder Chairman of Bay Group Shamsur Rahman dies

Donald Lu appreciates taste of fuchka

Onion import starts through Hili land port

Gayeshwar: UP polls outshine January 7 election in terms of voter turnout

TIB: Green Climate Fund fails to meet good governance standards, depriving countries like Bangladesh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x