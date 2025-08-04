Monday, August 04, 2025

Transport workers in Sunamganj withdraw strike after 16hrs

The strike ended on Monday after officials assured to meet workers’ demands

Traffic comes to a standstill in Sunamganj as a 16-hour transport strike leaves commuters stranded and roads empty. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Aug 2025, 05:27 PM

A transport strike in Sunamganj, enforced by transport workers, was withdrawn on Monday afternoon after the district administration assured them that their three-point demand would be met.

Sujaul Kabir, president of the District Road Transport Workers Unity Council, announced the withdrawal of the strike following a meeting at the deputy commissioner’s office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Samar Kumar Pal chaired the meeting, which was attended by representatives of Sunamganj University of Science and Technology, transport owners, and workers’ leaders.

The strike was initially triggered by an altercation on Sunday morning between students of Sunamganj University of Science and Technology and transport workers over fare-related issues. During the incident, a student was reportedly assaulted, prompting agitated students to retaliate by assaulting a bus assistant and vandalizing a bus.

The strike, which began on Sunday night, continued for nearly 16 hours, causing suffering to commuters until noon the next day.

Public transport services were disrupted, leaving many passengers stranded and unable to reach their destinations on time.

During the discussion, the administration assured the workers that their demands would be addressed.

 

