Absconding accused in 57 cases of Ctg held from Sylhet

There are 19 CR cases and six sentence warrants against him at the Kotwali police station of the Chittagong Metropolitan Police

Photo: BSS
Update : 02 Nov 2025, 09:10 PM

Patiya thana police have arrested Mohammad Ruhul Amin, 55, who is a convict in 10 cases and a fugitive in 47 cases at different police stations in Chittagong, from Sylhet.

Mohammad Ruhul Amin, son of Abdus Salam from Eyakubadandi area of Patiya upazila, was arrested from the Sylhet Airport area on Saturday night.

Chittagong Additional Superintendent of Police (Industrial Area and DB) Md Russell on Sunday said that Amin, a fugitive in 10 cases and wanted in 47 cases for a long time, has been apprehended.

A total of 32 warrants, including 27 CR cases, one GR case, and four CR sentence warrants, have been filed against Ruhul Amin at the Patiya police station, he added.

In addition, there are 19 CR cases and six sentence warrants against him at the Kotwali police station of the Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP). Furthermore, there are multiple warrants issued against him in other police stations.

ChittagongSylhet
