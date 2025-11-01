Sunday, November 02, 2025

Children paint visions of a humane and inclusive city in Mymensingh

After thoughtful evaluation, five young artists were awarded for their outstanding creativity and vision

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 01 Nov 2025, 11:44 PM

To celebrate World Cities Day 2025, SERAC-Bangladesh, in partnership with the Mymensingh Urban Youth Council, hosted a creative event titled “Mymensingh City Through a Children’s Eyes.”

Held on Saturday, the programme invited children to paint their vision of a clean, safe, and humane city — one that reflects care, inclusion, and imagination, said a press release issued on the day.

Under the global theme “Our City, Our Home, Our Future,” the young artists turned blank canvases into windows of hope — envisioning vibrant streets, greener communities, and kinder cities. Their artwork went beyond colour and creativity; it was a declaration of how they wish to live, learn, and grow in harmony with their surroundings.

The event was moderated by Md Salim Miah, deputy director (Programme) of SERAC-Bangladesh. HM Ariful Islam, chief inventory and procurement officer of Mymensingh City Corporation, attended as the chief guest, while Lutfun Nahar, additional deputy commissioner (Education & ICT), Mymensingh, joined as the special guest.

Other notable guests included Md Moyeen Uddin Rayhan, chief reporter of Daily Sabuj; Md Rajon, president of the Mymensingh Divisional Artists’ Council; members of the Mymensingh Urban Youth Council; and SERAC-Bangladesh representatives Md Kamran Mia, network officer, and Md Enamul Haque, IT and communication officer.

After evaluation, five young artists were recognised for their outstanding creativity and vision — celebrating not only their art, but also the collective hope of a new generation determined to shape sustainable and inclusive cities.

Through such initiatives, SERAC-Bangladesh continues to nurture participatory leadership among children and youth, empowering them to imagine and influence the future of urban development, the release added.

“Let’s continue to view our cities through the eyes of children — where empathy guides design, and hope shapes every horizon,” it added.

Mymensingh
