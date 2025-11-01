Multiple accidents on Dhaka–Mawa expressway claim one life

Three accidents occurred on the Dhaka–Mawa Expressway in Kuchiamora and Ompaara, involving five vehicles, including buses and microbuses. One person was killed and several others were injured in the incidents, which took place between Friday evening and night, according to the Fire Service.

Another accident occurred on the Srinagar–Dohar regional road near the Wasa Road area in Dhamla. One person was killed and another injured.

Dewan Azad Hossain, station officer of Srinagar Fire Service, said that two motorcycles collided head-on on Wasa Road, killing Shamim Reza, an engineer working at Wasa, on the spot. Another engineer from the same organization was seriously injured and is receiving treatment.