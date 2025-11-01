9-day divisional book fair begins in Rajshahi

A nine-day "Rajshahi Divisional Book Fair-2025" began in the city on Friday afternoon, aimed at encouraging people, especially children, to develop a love for reading books from an early age.

Jatiya Grantha Kendra, under the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, arranged the fair on the Collectorate Playground, arranged by the Office of the Divisional Commissioner.

More than 70 publishers, mainly from Dhaka, have set up stalls in the fair displaying various types of books.



Commissioner of Rajshahi division Khondoker Azim Ahmed and Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Muhammad Abu Sufian addressed the inaugural session as the chief and special guests respectively, while Additional Commissioner Rezaul Alam Sarker was in the chair.



Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs Hamidul Haque, Director of Jatiya Grantha Kendra Afsana Begum and Superintendent of Police Farzana Islam also spoke on the occasion.

Khondoker Azim Ahmed said books enlighten people; easy and creative books are essential for the mental development of children. Books help people acquire knowledge about the outside world.

He underscored the need for reaching books at the doorsteps of the readers to encourage them to read.

The commissioner hoped the fair would contribute a lot to attain the desired goal and sought all-out cooperation from all quarters to make the fair a total success.

The fair will remain open daily from 3pm to 9pm every working day, with extended hours on weekends and other holidays, starting at 11am and closing at 9pm.

In addition to setting up stalls by the creative publishers, different government institutions have 11 stalls. Apart from this, there are also nine children's corners.



Special stalls for law and order, information centers, medical teams, fire services, media and food vendors at the fair.

Various topic-based intellectual discussions will enrich the event further.

This year's book fair promises a dynamic blend of literature, culture, and intellectual engagement, fostering an environment of learning and creativity for visitors of all ages.

Cultural performances will feature artists from the Shishu Academy. There is a drawing competition for the children.



Additionally, local poets, writers, and publishers will showcase and sell their works at the fair.