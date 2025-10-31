Derailment disrupts rail services between Dhaka and northern districts

Rail services between Dhaka and the country’s northern regions have remained partially suspended since 2:30pm on Friday after a Netrokona-bound train derailed in the Purbo Chandana area of Gazipur city.

Abdul Kaium, in-charge of Joydebpur Railway Junction Police Outpost, said the power car bogie of the "Mohanganj Express Train" derailed in the Purbo Chandana area.

The train communication on the alternative track remained normal, he said, adding that rescue trains from Dhaka are on the way to remove the derailed train.

There were no reports of casualties from the derailment, the person in-charge added.