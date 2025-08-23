Saturday, August 23, 2025

Dhaka-bound train derails near airport station

  • One bogy of the passenger train veered off the tracks
  • Train services towards the capital halted after the derailment incident
Rail Line near Kuril Bishwa Road area. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 11:38 AM

Dhaka-bound Jamuna Express train derailed near airport railway station on Saturday morning, halting train operation on the route towards the capital.

One bogy of the train veered off the tracks around 8:10am, said railway officials.

Anwar Hossain, station master at Kamalapur Railway Station, said efforts are underway to remove the derailed bogy from the tracks.

Several trains scheduled to depart Kamalapur station between 9am and 12pm for different destinations in both eastern and western zones may not leave on time due to the derailment, he said.

 

Topics:

Train AccidentDerailment
