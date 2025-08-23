Dhaka-bound train derails near airport station

Dhaka-bound Jamuna Express train derailed near airport railway station on Saturday morning, halting train operation on the route towards the capital.

One bogy of the train veered off the tracks around 8:10am, said railway officials.

Anwar Hossain, station master at Kamalapur Railway Station, said efforts are underway to remove the derailed bogy from the tracks.

Several trains scheduled to depart Kamalapur station between 9am and 12pm for different destinations in both eastern and western zones may not leave on time due to the derailment, he said.